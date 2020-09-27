Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) Target Price at C$14.62

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on FM shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$14.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

TSE:FM traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,034. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.93.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.24%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

