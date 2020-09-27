Brokerages Set FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Target Price at $287.11

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.91. 513,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. FleetCor Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.47.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,746 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,079,000 after purchasing an additional 615,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,483,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,788,000 after purchasing an additional 283,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 119.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,240,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,337,000 after purchasing an additional 674,416 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

