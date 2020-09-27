Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Price Target at GBX 1,838.58

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,838.58 ($24.02).

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,860 ($24.30) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oddo Securities upped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,840 ($24.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of GSK stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,474.40 ($19.27). 5,222,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,670,478. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,516.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,578.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11124.3193816 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

