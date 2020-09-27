Brokerages Set HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Target Price at $25.00

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.17. 13,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,101. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

