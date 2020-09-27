Brokerages Set Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) PT at GBX 1,258.33

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,258.33 ($16.44).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSV shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Homeserve from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

In other news, insider Olivier Grémillon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,226 ($16.02) per share, with a total value of £24,520 ($32,039.72). Also, insider Tom Rusin bought 15,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,328 ($17.35) per share, for a total transaction of £209,306.08 ($273,495.47). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,803 shares of company stock worth $23,437,834.

LON HSV traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,264 ($16.52). 431,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,192. Homeserve has a 12 month low of GBX 12.49 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,306.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,213.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.13.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

