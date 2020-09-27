Brokerages Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price at $10.48

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.81. 7,471,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,103,186. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,273 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,789,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 824,747 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

