Brokerages Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Target Price at $177.79

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,293 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,547,000 after acquiring an additional 95,912 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,122,000 after acquiring an additional 832,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,148 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $148.51. 993,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,285. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.01. McKesson has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

