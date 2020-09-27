Brokerages Set Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Target Price at $23.17

Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several research firms recently commented on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Meritor alerts:

In other news, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,494,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $6,407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at $19,133,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,640 shares of company stock worth $10,538,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,868,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Meritor by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after buying an additional 680,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,596,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Meritor by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 374,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 286,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Meritor by 483.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 219,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. 380,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,585. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.40. Meritor has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.25 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meritor will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.