Brokerages Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT at $129.67

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,164 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $44,763,000 after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $204,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,597 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $74,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

