Brokerages Set RDI Reit PLC (LON:RDI) Target Price at GBX 105.83

RDI Reit PLC (LON:RDI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 105.83 ($1.38).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RDI Reit from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of RDI traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 88.80 ($1.16). The company had a trading volume of 211,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. RDI Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 143.22 ($1.87).

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

