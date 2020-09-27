Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) Price Target at GBX 7,641.18

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,641.18 ($99.85).

RB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,000 ($91.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.45) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,150 ($106.49) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($122.83) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RB traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,470 ($97.61). 717,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,492.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,994.75. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion and a PE ratio of -19.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.10%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.