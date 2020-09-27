Brokerages Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Target Price at $72.00

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,291.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 80.0% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,687,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.82. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

