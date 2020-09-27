Brokerages Set Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) PT at $70.67

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,568,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,226,000 after buying an additional 825,441 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 19,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 731,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,532,000 after buying an additional 727,929 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after buying an additional 596,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,266,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 644,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.00. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

