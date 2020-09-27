Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.25 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th.

Shares of BPY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,746. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

