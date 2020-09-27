BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. BRP posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.42. 54,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,566. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 3.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in BRP by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $13,513,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $14,061,000. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.