BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Mediwound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mediwound from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mediwound from a c- rating to an e+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mediwound has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.38.

MDWD opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.05. Mediwound has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Mediwound will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mediwound by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mediwound by 45.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mediwound by 136.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75,045 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mediwound in the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mediwound in the first quarter worth $108,000. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

