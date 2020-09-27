Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BZLFY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,938. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

