Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

BVRDF opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.46.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.