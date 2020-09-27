Burst (BURST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.78 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Burst has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $8,283.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Burst has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,104,963,372 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

