C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $105.71. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,060.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 in the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,900,000 after purchasing an additional 125,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,213,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,696,000 after purchasing an additional 529,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

