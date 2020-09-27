CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
CAI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CAI International by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CAI International by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAI International will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.
CAI International Company Profile
CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.
