CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

CAMP stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $251.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.41. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.