Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Receives $6.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Securities lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Calyxt by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Calyxt by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLXT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,780. Calyxt has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 77.67% and a negative net margin of 392.49%. Analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

