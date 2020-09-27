Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMBM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.70.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $422.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.68 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 1.34%. Equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

