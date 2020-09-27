Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) vs. Chemed (OTCMKTS:CHE) Financial Analysis

Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cancer Treatment and Chemed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 N/A Chemed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Chemed has a consensus price target of $520.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Chemed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chemed is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cancer Treatment and Chemed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chemed $1.94 billion 3.98 $219.92 million $13.95 34.75

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than Cancer Treatment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Chemed shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of Cancer Treatment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Chemed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Treatment and Chemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A Chemed 12.99% 36.71% 20.52%

Volatility and Risk

Cancer Treatment has a beta of -4.46, meaning that its share price is 546% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemed has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chemed beats Cancer Treatment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cancer Treatment Company Profile

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company's president provides management services. The company is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations. Chemed Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

