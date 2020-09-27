Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CGC. Pi Financial downgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra upgraded Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canopy Growth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.97.

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.36.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 439.18%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. Analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $103,702,000 after buying an additional 1,016,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,751,936 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $28,312,000 after buying an additional 77,680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,060,486 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 418,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 968,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 788,813 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

