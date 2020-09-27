Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) Receives C$34.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPX. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$36.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

TSE CPX traded up C$0.42 on Tuesday, hitting C$29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 322,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,744. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$20.23 and a 52-week high of C$38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$397.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.8200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

