CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (CMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 20th

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has decreased its dividend payment by 50.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

Shares of NYSE CMO opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $557.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 19.66, a current ratio of 19.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

