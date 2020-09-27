Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRDF. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 29th.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.06. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 6,490.71%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

