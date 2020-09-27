Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 15th

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Caretrust REIT has raised its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Caretrust REIT has a payout ratio of 128.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Caretrust REIT to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $24.56.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

