Carry 24 Hour Volume Hits $500,890.00 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Carry token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $8.91 million and $500,890.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043015 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.62 or 0.04641566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033545 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,040,809,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,621,010,103 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

