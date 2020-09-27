Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $87.33. 499,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,432. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.24. Carter’s has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.79. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Carter’s by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Carter’s by 32.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carter’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Carter’s by 14.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

