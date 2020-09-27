Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $230.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVNA. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.82.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $203.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $235.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 626,000 shares of company stock worth $127,483,490. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 679.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2,309.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

