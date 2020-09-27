Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carvana from $100.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.82.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $203.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. Carvana has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $235.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.78 and its 200 day moving average is $120.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $38,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,719,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at $70,275,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 626,000 shares of company stock worth $127,483,490. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 400.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 47.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

