Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $250.00 at JMP Securities

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a hold rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.82.

CVNA opened at $203.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.25. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 2.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $38,494,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,719,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 626,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,483,490. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carvana by 159.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,588 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 408.5% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 37.8% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,366 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

