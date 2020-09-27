Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CWST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,946,641.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,104 shares of company stock worth $4,189,497. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,014,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after purchasing an additional 333,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,594,000 after purchasing an additional 197,375 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,036,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 948,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

