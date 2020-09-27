Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $187.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. State Street Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,497,000 after buying an additional 413,875 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after buying an additional 284,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,907,000 after purchasing an additional 149,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,906,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.67. 181,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,456. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $183.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.