Cashhand Hits One Day Volume of $45,956.00 (CHND)

Cashhand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Cashhand coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cashhand has traded 294.9% higher against the dollar. Cashhand has a total market cap of $473,057.55 and $45,956.00 worth of Cashhand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cashhand Coin Profile

Cashhand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. Cashhand’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,953,622 coins. The official website for Cashhand is www.cashhand.info

Buying and Selling Cashhand

Cashhand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashhand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashhand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashhand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

