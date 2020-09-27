Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Upgraded to Buy by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of SAVA opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $285.82 million, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 2.85. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $12.34.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson bought 213,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 876,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,867.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Remi Barbier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,219.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 233,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,959 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 10,993.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 297,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 251.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $147,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $2,528,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.