Castle (CSTL) One Day Volume Hits $10.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a market cap of $22,928.99 and $10.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castle has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00636399 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005948 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00030293 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $740.47 or 0.06887877 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000773 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 19,400,942 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

