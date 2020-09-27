Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post $31.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.57 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $124.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.91 million to $134.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $149.52 million, with estimates ranging from $128.18 million to $178.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.97 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 44.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPRX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,440,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. 901,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,519. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $326.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

