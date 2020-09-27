Catex Token (CATT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $82.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $59,311.48 and approximately $82.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.73 or 0.04619491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033514 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002122 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

