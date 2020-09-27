CCUniverse Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. CCUniverse has a market cap of $9,679.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002519 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001530 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000391 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000750 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001190 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.