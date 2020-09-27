CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 3,491.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 88.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 229,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CDK Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.61. 975,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,552. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

