Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Celestica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Celestica posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celestica will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celestica.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celestica from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Celestica by 169.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 1,072.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 249,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.15. Celestica has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celestica (CLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.