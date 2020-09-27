Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Celsion posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 107.78% and a negative net margin of 3,795.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Dawson James cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut Celsion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

CLSN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 460,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,784. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.