Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to post sales of $130,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion also posted sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $380,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $510,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 107.78% and a negative net margin of 3,795.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLSN shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Celsion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of CLSN stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 460,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,784. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Celsion has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

