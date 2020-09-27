Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.25.
Centuria Industrial Reit Company Profile
