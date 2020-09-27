Centuria Office REIT (COF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.82.
Centuria Office REIT Company Profile
Further Reading: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.