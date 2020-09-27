Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) will report $1.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $2.00 million. Cerecor posted sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year sales of $6.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $8.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cerecor by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cerecor by 23.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cerecor by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Cerecor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 44,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cerecor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. 246,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,269. Cerecor has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $182.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

